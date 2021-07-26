Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi has accused President Kais Saied of "misrepresenting the truth", branding his suspension of parliament and dismissal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi's government "a coup."

"If this [coup] continues, it is going to go against the pluralistic and democratic principles of our country," Ghannouchi, who is also the head of the largest party in parliament, the religious leaning Ennahda, said in an interview with TRT Arabic on Monday.

"It is aiming to remove the legitimacy of government institutions and of the state," he said.

In a statement late on Sunday, Saied invoked the constitution to dismiss PM Mechichi and decree a freeze of the parliament for a period of 30 days, saying he would govern alongside a new premier.

It came after protests against the government and Ennahda following a spike in Covid-19 cases, and growing anger over Tunisia's chronic political dysfunction and economic woes.

Saied's announcement brought cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Tunis.

The president has rejected accusations he has conducted a coup, saying his actions are based on Article 80 of the constitution and are in response to Tunisia's years-long economic and political paralysis.

However, a special court required by the 2014 constitution to adjudicate such disputes between Tunisia's branches of state has never been established, after years of wrangling over which judges to include.

"They are trying to hegemonise the interpretation of the constitution," Ghannouchi argued.

"The president has no role and no right to interpret the constitution," he said, arguing that even if a temporary constitutional court was established, it wouldn't fall under the president's influence "in any way."

Ghannouchi also denied claims by the Tunisian president that he had consulted the parliament speaker before taking his decisions.

Ghannouchi said he is "adamant about the legitimacy of the government" and that he considers the parliament in session and the government "still standing".