WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pregnant students in Sierra Leone offered alternative education
Two years ago, the Sierra Leone government banned visibly pregnant girls from school and taking exams, claiming the girls would set a 'bad example' for their peers.
Pregnant students in Sierra Leone offered alternative education
In this photo, students seen attending a health class Magbama village of Tonkolili in Sierra Leone on October 19, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 17, 2017

One in three women who fall pregnant in Sierra Leone are underage, and the World Health Organisation says teenage pregnancy is the leading cause of death for mothers in Sierra Leone.

Two years ago, the Sierra Leone government banned visibly pregnant girls from school and taking exams, claiming the girls would set a 'bad example' for their peers.

Under international pressure not to stop these girls from receiving an education, the government set up alternative classes for them last year.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sGladys Njoroge Morgan has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent