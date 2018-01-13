Pope Francis will not be at risk during his trip to Chile this week, despite a series of attacks at Catholic churches in the capital Santiago, Interior Minister Mario Fernandez said on Saturday.

Unknown vandals set fire to at least two churches, threw a homemade bomb at one and left pamphlets with threatening messages to the pontiff early on Friday morning, days before his arrival in the South American country. No one was injured, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Fernandez told local radio station BioBiothat small groups with limited capabilities were to blame, but he did not name them.

"These are serious and inexcusable actions, but we have to put things in perspective," he said. "We are not talking about significant groups that are truly dangerous."