WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chile guarantees Pope's safety after series of attacks at Catholic churches
Unknown vandals set fire to at least two churches, threw a homemade bomb at one and left pamphlets with threatening messages to the pontiff ahead of his visit to Santiago.
Chile guarantees Pope's safety after series of attacks at Catholic churches
A cross is lifted at the place where a mass will be led by Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile January 12, 2018. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
January 13, 2018

Pope Francis will not be at risk during his trip to Chile this week, despite a series of attacks at Catholic churches in the capital Santiago, Interior Minister Mario Fernandez said on Saturday.

Unknown vandals set fire to at least two churches, threw a homemade bomb at one and left pamphlets with threatening messages to the pontiff early on Friday morning, days before his arrival in the South American country. No one was injured, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Fernandez told local radio station BioBiothat small groups with limited capabilities were to blame, but he did not name them.

"These are serious and inexcusable actions, but we have to put things in perspective," he said. "We are not talking about significant groups that are truly dangerous."

RECOMMENDED

Francis, who hails from Argentina and is the first Latin American pope, will arrive in Chile on Monday. A Mass he has planned to hold on Tuesday in a Santiago park is expected to attract more than 500,000 people.

Various groups are planning demonstrations on issues ranging from indigenous rights to a sexual abuse scandal.

The pope will also visit the cities of Temuco and Iquique before heading to Peru.

In Lima, an overnight fire at the foot of a 35-meter (114.83 ft) statue of Jesus Christ left the monument sooty on Saturday. Police said that was the result of an electrical failure, rather than an attack.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor