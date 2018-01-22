The gradual repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees back to Myanmar from Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, has been delayed amid widespread fears that refugees would be forced to return, a Bangladesh official said on Monday.

The refugees began pouring across the border into Bangladesh in August, fleeing waves of attacks by Myanmar security forces and Buddhist mobs.

While the two countries have signed an agreement to begin sending people home in "safety, security and dignity," the process has been chaotic and opaque, leaving international aid workers and many Rohingya afraid they would be coerced into going back to villages that they fled only months ago.

TRT World spoke to journalist David Grunebaum, who said the refugees want the UN and the humanitarian aid groups on the ground in Myanmar in order to move back to the country they fled last year.

'Process has to be voluntary'

Abul Kalam, Bangladesh's refugee and repatriation commissioner, said a number of issues remain unresolved.

"The main thing is that the process has to be voluntary," said Kalam, adding that paperwork for returning refugees had not yet been finalised and transit camps had yet to be built in Bangladesh. It was not immediately clear when the process would start.

Myanmar officials could not be reached for comment.

"If they send us back forcefully we will not go," Sayed Noor, who fled his village in Myanmar in August, said over the weekend, adding that Myanmar authorities "have to give us our rights and give us justice."

"They will have to return all our wealth that they have looted and hold people accountable. They will have to compensate us. We came here because we are fighting for those things," he said.

"If we don't get all of this, then what was the point of coming here?"

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi said that more time was needed for issues including citizenship in Myanmar to be addressed properly.

Grandi said theUNHCR was ready to play role in Rohingya repatriation from Bangladesh, but added, there should be capacity to monitor their return.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens reports.