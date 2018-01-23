TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US delegation arrives in Ankara amid strained ties over Afrin operation
Turkish ground and air offensive in Afrin, code named Operation Olive Branch, enters fourth day, raising tensions between NATO allies Turkey and US.
US delegation arrives in Ankara amid strained ties over Afrin operation
The US committee, led by Jonathan Cohen, deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs at the US Department of State, arrives at Turkey's Foreign Ministry building in Ankara to discuss the Syria operation and judicial co-operation. January 23, 2018. / AP
By Azaera Amza
January 23, 2018

A high-level US delegation arrived in Ankara on Monday as Turkey's Operation Olive Branch continues in Syria's Afrin. Tuesday's meetings include discussions on regional co-operation and the military operation, according to diplomatic sources.

Diplomatic conversations are being held between Washington and Ankara regarding Turkey’s ongoing operation against terror groups in Afrin, the Pentagon told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

“I can tell you that we are presently in conversations with our Turkish allies to resolve the situation right now,” said spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway.

The American delegation will also have a meeting at the Turkish General Staff.

The Turkish group will be led by Deputy Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Ahmet Muhtar Gun at the meeting on Tuesday, and the US delegation will be headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary Jonathan Cohen, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan breaks down the talks. 

RECOMMENDED

Establishing security and stability

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Saturday, with the stated aim of removing YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin.

In the war against Daesh in Syria, the US armed and supported the YPG which is considered by Ankara to be the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organisation that has waged a decades-long war against the Turkish state. 

American support for the group has long vexed Ankara as Washington views the YPG/PKK-led umbrella group Syrian Democratic Forces as a "reliable partner" in its fight against Daesh in the face of strong objections by Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire