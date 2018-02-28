CULTURE
Royal wedding to get a dash of Spice Girls
Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and fifth in line to the throne, will tie the knot with actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.
The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
February 28, 2018

Nineties pop royalty the Spice Girls have been invited to the spring wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle, according to band member Mel B.

The singer, also known as Scary Spice, told a US talk show that “us five Spice Girls,” had all received invitations.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and fifth in line to the throne, will tie the knot with Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle, a royal palace for almost 1,000 years.

Asked on Tuesday’s edition of talk show The Real if the group would perform at the reception, Mel B threw a stack of papers in the air before replying: “I need to go, I‘m going to get fired."

Formed in 1994, the group racked up album sales in the tens of millions during their career, and hits including Wannabe and Say You’ll Be There topped charts across the globe.

Geri ‘Ginger Spice’ Halliwell walked out in 1998 and the remaining members went their separate ways after releasing the album Forever in 2000.

The group reformed for a tour in 2007-2008 and have been hinting at a further reunion in 2018, with Victoria ‘Posh Spice’ Beckham posting an image of the members together on social media.

In a joint statement released this month after the picture was published, the group said: “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

SOURCE:Reuters
