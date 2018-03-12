UN human rights experts investigating a possible genocide in Myanmar said on Monday that Facebook had played a role in spreading hate speech there.

Facebook had no immediate comment on the criticism, although in the past the company has said that it was working to remove hate speech in Myanmar and kick off people who shared such content consistently.

More than 690,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into Bangladesh since rebel attacks sparked a military backlash last August.

Many have provided harrowing testimonies of executions and rapes by Myanmar's military and Buddhist mobs.

Aid agencies and medical charities estimate nearly 14,000 people deaths during the army's "clearance operation."

The UN human rights chief said last week he strongly suspected acts of genocide had taken place. Myanmar's national security adviser demanded "clear evidence."

Marzuki Darusman, chairman of the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, told reporters that social media had played a "determining role" in Myanmar.

"It has ... substantively contributed to the level of acrimony and dissension and conflict, if you will, within the public. Hate speech is certainly of course a part of that. As far as the Myanmar situation is concerned, social media is Facebook, and Facebook is social media," he said.