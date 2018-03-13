Sevilla reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time after beating Manchester United 2-1 thanks to two second-half goals from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

The French striker scored in the 74th minute — two minutes after coming on — with a low shot from 12 meters and then sent in a header off a corner that United goalkeeper David De Gea could only parry into his own net in the 78th.

That left United 2-0 behind on aggregate and needing three goals to advance. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from close range in the 84th but a late rally couldn't prevent United slipping out of the competition.

Ben Yedder, a former futsal player for France, moved onto eight goals in this season's competition and he missed a chance for a hat trick as United's defence fell apart in the latter stages.

Only Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo — with 12 goals — has more.