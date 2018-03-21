WORLD
2 MIN READ
Migrants leaving the UK after Brexit results in higher wages for locals
Growing shortage of migrant labour after Brexit forces employers in northern England's Harrogate to raise wages in a bid to attract staff.
Migrants leaving the UK after Brexit results in higher wages for locals
Hospitality and retail sectors are dependent on migrant workers in Harrogate, a spa town in the north of England. / Getty Images
By Gizem Taşkın
March 21, 2018

Brexit is little more than a year away but there is mounting evidence it's having a major impact on the number of migrants looking to live and work in Britain.

Harrogate, a Victorian-era spa town in the north of England which was regularly voted the best and happiest place to live in Britain attracted many migrants who now make up 10 percent of its population.

But since 2012, more foreign nationals have left the town, than have arrived.

RECOMMENDED

The reduction of migrants is now putting pressure on the local labour market. Hotels, restaurants, care homes all rely on migrant workers and as they leave the town, finding good staff is becoming increasingly challenging.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports from Harrogate.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees