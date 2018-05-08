Hungary's strongman premier Viktor Orban will be formally re-elected for a third straight term on Tuesday with the country's beleaguered opposition facing an uncertain future.

Orban was officially requested to form a new government by Hungarian President Janos Ader on Monday, and will be re-elected to the post in the first session of the new parliament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile several hundred anti-government protesters formed a human chain around parliament in a symbolic protest late on Monday.

Another anti-Orban demonstration expected to draw tens of thousands will also take place outside parliament on Tuesday evening.

They are part of a grassroots civil protest movement that has sprung up since April's parliamentary election, with opposition party leaders still reeling from the results.

Orban's ruling right-wing Fidesz party defied predictions of a tight contest by winning with a landslide 49 percent of the vote compared to under 20 for its nearest challenger, the nationalist Jobbik party.

That helped Fidesz clinch a third consecutive two-thirds parliamentary majority in a row, granting Orban further legislative carte blanche to amend the constitution and fast-track new laws.

Since the vote Orban has pledged to govern in the interests of all Hungarians, but has also called his triumph "the biggest mandate" since the switch from communism in 1990.

Anti-immigration rhetoric

His election campaign was dominated by strident anti-immigration rhetoric, and early measures signalled by the government indicate he will continue in the same vein.

One of his first steps is likely to be the insertion of a constitutional clause preventing the "settlement of alien population."

Another package of bills targets non-governmental organisations funded by Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros who Orban says orchestrates immigration.

Orban's critics meanwhile accuse him of removing democratic checks and balances and steering the country away from the European mainstream.