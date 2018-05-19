Hollywood's push for greater access to China's booming film market - delayed since last year - has become tangled in broader trade talks between Washington and Beijing, a potentially thorny position amid whipsawing trade relations.

Negotiations to raise a Chinese quota on imported films and boost the share that overseas producers get of box office takings are now being discussed within the broader framework of a US-China trade stand-off, four industry sources said.

The shift from earlier talks is a double-edged sword for US producers looking at China's $8.6 billion cinema market.

It could be bad news if broader talks go sour, but it could offer a potential path forward if the two countries find common ground.

"It wouldn't really hit the domestic movie business much whether we bring in more foreign movies or not," said Yu Jianhong, vice president of Beijing Film Academy. "This should be something both parties can agree on."

China's quota system allows 34 imported movies a year to be shown in theatres, while overseas producers get a 25 percent share of box office takings - less than in other international markets.

Since 2016 a handful more have been allowed in via a "cultural exchange" channel.

In a government document provided to the US delegation in Beijing two weeks ago, Chinese negotiators said that opening up the market more for US movies was a concession China could offer to Washington as part of a broader trade deal.

The document, seen by Reuters, said that China was "willing to discuss expanding movie imports with the US side".

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is currently in Washington leading a Chinese trade delegation on a second round of talks to find a deal with the United States and avert a full-blown trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

China on Friday said it was dropping an anti-dumping probe into imports of US sorghum, a conciliatory gesture hours after US officials familiar with the matter said China was offering a package to slash the US trade deficit by up to $200 billion.

A Chinese official had later denied the

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump criticised China as being "very spoiled" on trade with the United States but said he was aiming for an overall deal with Beijing.

"On pause"