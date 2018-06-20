CULTURE
Colombian singer Maluma / AFP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 20, 2018

Colombian pop singer Maluma was robbed of luxury items worth over 50 million roubles ($784,156) from his hotel room near Moscow’s Red Square, Russian media reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

An intruder stole valuables including a Louis Vuitton bag, 11 luxury watches, various items of Cartier jewellery and 10 glasses studded with diamonds and pearls, two police sources told news portal RBC.

Maluma, who is one of the biggest names in Latin music, is in Russia to watch the football World Cup.

Moscow police opened an investigation into suspected theft on Tuesday, both RBC and Interfax said, quoting a source as saying he had been staying at the Four Seasons Hotel near the Kremlin.

A spokeswoman for the hotel gave no details of the incident but told Reuters that an investigation was underway. “We treat the question of security for our guests and their belongings very seriously and immediately informed the police,” she said in an email.

SOURCE:Reuters
