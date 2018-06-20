WORLD
Algeria blocks internet over five days to stop exam cheats
In 2017, thousands of Algerian high school students were forced to retake the exam after it was leaked online. / AFP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 20, 2018

Algerian authorities have temporarily blocked internet access to try to stop cheats posting high school exam papers online, state media reported.

Nearly 27 million people around the country will be deprived for the five-day duration of the high school Baccalaureate exams, which tens of thousands students are writing.

Last year, thousands were forced to retake the exam after it was leaked online.

Minister of National Education Nouria Benghabrit-Remaoun said this year's exam had already been leaked online and the ministry had no choice in blocking the internet.

"A thorough investigation into the origin of this dissemination will nevertheless be carried out and that justice is the only party empowered to rule on such situations."

Access to the internet through the 3G mobile network will also be disrupted during the five days.

Earlier this month, authorities said police arrested dozens of people, including officials working in national education offices and printers, as part of an investigation into how parts of the 2016 high school exams were leaked online.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
