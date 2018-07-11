A lawmaker from India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party was charged on Wednesday in connection with the rape of a teenage girl, a case that has embarrassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government amid a spate of sexual violence that has stirred street protests.

Over 100 rapes are reported in India every day but the lawmaker's case has strong political overtones with critics accusing Modi's BJP in Uttar Pradesh state of hindering judicial action against the veteran legislator.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested in April in connection with the rape of the teenager in the city of Unnao, in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, a year after the alleged attack.

With opposition groups joining protests and vigils in cities across India calling for tougher action, Uttar Pradesh authorities handed over the investigation to the federal Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) police.

In a statement, the CBI said it had filed charges based on its inquiry into a complaint submitted by the teenager's mother alleging that her daughter, a minor, was taken to the lawmaker's residence by a local woman and raped there.

Sengar's lawyer, R K Singh, said in April his client was innocent and the case was a conspiracy to harm his political career.

Woman says she was raped by three church priests

An Indian court on Wednesday refused pre-arrest bail to three church priests in a rape case filed by a woman in southern India.

Fearing arrests, the three approached the Kerala state High Court in the city of Kochi after the state police early this month began investigating a complaint by the woman that they sexually exploited her over years.

Justice R Vijayaraghavan on Wednesday said he could not ignore the police's concern that the priests would try to tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses during the investigation, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.