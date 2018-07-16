A Turkish foreign ministry official on Monday dismissed a news report claiming complete withdrawal of the YPG terrorist group from Syria’s northeastern Manbij city.

“We find it exaggerated the news claiming YPG has fully withdrawn from Manbij,” said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The official said the process is ongoing, referring to patrols conducted in the region by Turkish and the US troops separately, which started on June 18.

A deal was reached between Ankara and Washington in early June, which focused on the withdrawal of the YPG terror group from the city in order to stabilise the region.