Turkey's state of emergency imposed in the wake of the defeated 2016 coup attempt expired on Wednesday midnight.

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016 following a deadly coup attempt orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, which left 250 people killed and nearly 2,600 injured.

In April, the government renewed the ongoing state of emergency for the seventh time.

As part of a campaign promise before his victory in last month’s elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pledged not to prolong the state of emergency when it expires at midnight Wednesday.

