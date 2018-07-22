An election candidate and his driver were killed by a suicide bomb attack in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, police said, three days before the country's general election.

Ikramullah Gandapur, a member of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (or PTI), was contesting polls for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly.

Four other people were wounded in the attack.

Gandapur "succumbed to his injuries in Combined Military Hospital after a suicide bomber blew himself up near his Land Cruiser (SUV) this morning as he left his house for election campaign," district police chief Zaheer Afridi told AFP news agency.

Faraz Mughul, Gandapur's assistant, confirmed the casualties.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, a spokesman for the militant group said.

It's the latest violence ahead of Wednesday's (July 25) elections.

Israrullah Khan Gandapur, a younger brother of the PTI politician and former law minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was also killed in a suicide attack in 2013.

Spate of attacks

The attack followed a suicide blast in the southwestern province of Balochistan on July 13 which killed 149 people, underscoring continuing security challenges in Pakistan following years of dramatic improvements.

TRT World's Staci Bivens has more on the violence plaguing this election.

Violence in Pakistan has dropped significantly since the country's deadliest-ever militant attack, an assault on a school in the northwestern city of Peshawar in 2014 that killed more than 150 people, most of them children.

Pakistan's military intensified operations against militants in the tribal areas along the border with Afghanistan in the wake of that attack, leading to improved security.