Vote counting began in Mali on Sunday evening after an election to determine whether President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will win a second term, amid ethnic violence that has dramatically worsened since he came to power five years ago.

Two dozen other candidates were contesting the presidency in a largely Saharan desert nation that has been fractured by a Tuareg rebellion and terrorism across its north and central zones since the last poll in 2013.

In some parts of Mali, the vote simply did not happen owing to a lack of security, and the European Union observer mission urged the government to publish the places that would be unable to vote, to quell suspicions by candidates.

In a news conference on Sunday night, a campaign director for candidate Soumaila Cisse, 68, seen as mounting the strongest challenge to Keita, estimated at least 644 polling stations out of some 23,000 had been unable to open owing to a lack of security.

"We invited them (the government) to state in which communes it was impossible to hold elections. We haven't yet had a response," Tiebile Drame said. "We deplore this dysfunction."

Authorities were not immediately available to comment.

Voting was briefly suspended at a polling station in the village of Aguelhok in the northern region of Kidal after militants fired 10 mortar bombs, UN mission spokesman Olivier Salgado said. No one was hurt. The attack was the kind that has become routine in Mali in the months leading up to the vote.

"One mortar landed around 100 metres from a polling station so there was a bit of panic," Salgado said.

Eight million people were registered to vote. The candidates included businessmen, an astrophysicist, and just one woman.

Counting started in the riverside capital, Bamako, soon after polls closed at 1800 GMT (6pm). In one polling station at a school, officials tallied votes on a blackboard. But results may not come out for days – candidates are forbidden from announcing anything before the official tally.

Scared to vote

The threat of violence was on the minds of voters, in a country where on average only 40 percent turn out.

"I was scared to come and vote because of the insecurity, but I feel relieved because everything went well," said 26-year-old housekeeper Mariam Cisse in the northern medieval Islamic city of Timbuktu, whose mud-walled mosques were tourist attractions until it became a target of militants in 2012.

She voted for Soumaila Cisse.