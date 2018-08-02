Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday that he was "humbled" to have won the country's landmark election, hailing it as a "new beginning" after the ousting of autocrat Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe's electoral commission announced the results, leaving the ruling party in control of the government. ZANU PF's Mnangagwa received 50.8 percent of the vote while main opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa received 44.3 percent.

The opposition is almost certain to challenge the results in the courts or in the streets as it alleged vote-rigging and vowed to hold peaceful protests to reject any vote they see as flawed.

Results rejected

Shortly before the election commission's announcement, Morgen Komichi, the chief agent for Chamisa's opposition alliance, took the stage and said his party "totally rejects" the results and said he had not signed the election results. Police escorted him from the room.

Later Komichi said the elections were "fraudulent" and "everything has been done illegally." He said he had refused an electoral commission request to sign papers certifying Mnangagwa's win.

"We're not part of it," said Komichi, adding that the opposition would be challenging the election in the courts.

Commission chair Priscilla Chigumba urged the country to "move on" with the hopeful spirit of election day and beyond the "blemishes" of Wednesday's chaos: "May God bless this nation and its people."

At the centre where the election results were announced, Charity Manyeruke, who teaches political science at the University of Zimbabwe, said she was delighted.

"There is continuity, stability," Manyeruke said. "Zimbabwe is poised for nation-building."

On Thursday, the streets of Zimbabwe's capital were unusually quiet before the commission announced the first results of Monday's presidential election.

Soldiers circulated in Harare earlier in the day telling vendors and others to clear the city centre.

Chilly memories of Mugabe rule

While election day was peaceful in a break from the past, deadly violence on Wednesday against people protesting alleged vote-rigging reminded many Zimbabweans of the decades of military-backed repression under Mugabe. The military used gunfire to disperse protests over alleged vote-rigging.

Western election observers who were banned in previous votes have expressed concern at the military's "excessive" force in the capital Harare. Their assessments of the election are crucial to the lifting of international sanctions on a country whose economy collapsed years ago.

The death toll in Wednesday's violence in Harare rose to six, with 14 injured, police said, and 18 people were arrested at the offices of the main opposition party amid tensions over a vote that was supposed to restore trust in Zimbabwe after decades of Mugabe's rule.