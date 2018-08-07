The young protege of a powerful former president is being sworn in as Colombia's new leader on Tuesday, tasked with guiding the implementation of a peace accord with leftist rebels that remains on shaky ground.

Forty-two-year-old Ivan Duque will be the youngest Colombian head of state elected in a popular vote when he is sworn into office at Bogota's Plaza Bolivar.

The prematurely graying father of three describes himself as a centrist who will unite the nation at a time when many are still fiercely divided over the peace agreement with leftist FARC rebels that ended more than five decades of bloody conflict.

TRT World's Manuel Rueda reports.

His detractors fear he will be little more than a puppet for Alvaro Uribe, the conservative ex-president who led a referendum defeat of the initial version of the peace accord in 2016. Uribe is still backed by millions of Colombians, though he is also detested for human rights abuses during his administration.

A critical juncture

Duque is taking Colombia's presidency at a critical juncture: coca production is soaring to record levels, holdout illegal armed groups are battling for territory where the state has little or no presence and a spate of killings of social activists has underlined that peace remains a relative term.

"If Duque is not able to solve this problem and find a way to bring the state into the countryside, we're going to keep having the same problems we've had for decades," said Jorge Gallego, a professor at Colombia's Rosario University.

Duque is the son of a former governor and energy minister and friends say he has harboured presidential aspirations since early childhood. But his rise from unknown technocrat to a popular senator and now the president has been extraordinarily rapid, propelled in large part by the support of his mentor, Uribe.

Just four years ago, Duque was a Washington suburbanite with a cushy job at an international development bank. It was there that he developed close ties to Uribe, assisting the former president when he taught a course at Georgetown University. Later Duque helped Uribe lead a United Nations probe into Israel's deadly attack on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla and helped him write his memoir.

Then in 2014, Uribe propelled Duque into the political limelight when he encouraged him to return to Colombia to run for a senate seat and placed him on a list of newcomer candidates that he urged his multitude of supporters to elect.

Duque's dependence on Uribe