Turkey has taken in more than 3.9 million Syrian refugees over the course of the war in Syria. The Turkish government along with the EU and UNICEF have introduced a new programme to help integrate Syrian youths in Turkey.

At his new home in Ankara, Huzaifa Alawad is improving his Turkish. He's one of millions of young Syrians who's been forced to leave his country because of the war. Huzaifa and his family fled their home in Khan Sheikhoun, in Southern Idlib over three years ago.

Now his father has enrolled him in what's called a non-formal educational programme to make up for his lost years of schooling. The programme is financed by the European Commission in partnership with the Turkish ministry of youth and sports, the Turkish Red Crescent and UNICEF.