Italian rescuers continued their search Tuesday for possible survivors of deadly flash flooding in the Calabria region's Pollino national park, described by hikers as an "avalanche of water".

Several hiking groups were caught Monday afternoon by the torrential deluge in the Raganello river gorge in southern Cosenza province.

It is unclear whether any people are still unaccounted for, with a spokeswoman for the country's Civil Protection service telling AFP three people who were reported missing had now been found.

The death toll has been revised down to 10, as opposed to 11 as previously reported, she added.

There was a mistake in the earlier death toll of Monday's flooding due to "overlapping reports over the course of the night", the head of Calabria's civil protection unit Carlo Tansi told local media.

Local authorities say 23 people were rescued from the flooding.

They said the incident involved two groups of 18 hikers each, with powerful floodlights brought up to allow rescuers to work through the night.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain has more.