MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Can anything good come out of the Boko Haram insurgency?

“Yes,” says 43-year-old Usman Almad, Maiduguri based realtor, his voice clear and assured.

“After every war, there are a lot of good things that come out of it. The war brought out the best in the economy. It was an eye-opener to the true economic potentials of Borno state.”

In the early days of the Boko Haram insurgency, Almad worked as a broker for rental properties. He then bought and resold lands, making what he called "good profits." "It was an eye-opener," he says, but "my conviction came after the Boko Haram insurgency started."

In the last decade, the Boko Haram insurgency has claimed at least 20,000 lives and displaced an estimated two million people. Many businesses have shut down across north-eastern Nigeria ever since, driving traders into panic and forcing many to relocate to other states.

Before 2013, the Boko Haram insurgency targeted the suburbs of Maiduguri, subduing the locals and establishing their rules in those places. This trend was altered in 2014 when the military flushed the insurgents out of territories they had occupied for months.

The group moved down to far flung villages, destroying houses, churches and markets. The presence of Boko Haram in many towns and villages triggered a mass exodus of people who fled to save their lives and escape violence and persecutions committed by the armed group.

In 2016, the Internal Displaced Monitoring Centre estimated that two million Nigerians have fled their homes and ended up in urban areas around the main crisis zones. Only about 10 percent of this number are sheltered in official humanitarian spaces in Nigeria’s 13 states, with most of them in Maiduguri – the epicentre of the insurgency.

“People fleeing the troubled suburbs to the central city came with a lot of money in bags looking for places to buy in the safe areas. The prices of properties in these safe places were shooting up every day and many developers saw a great opportunity in this,” says Almad.

The starving crowd

On a cold winter evening in early August, Lagos-based journalist Festus Iyorah arrived in Maiduguri on a reporting trip. For more than two hours, he moved from hotel to hotel finding a place to sleep.

“They told me all hotels were booked. They said I should have booked (a hotel room) months in advance. And there is a lot of competition among hotel owners, and the prices of hotels are going up every day,” he says, with a pensive look on his face.

Iyorah had it easy in the past, but not now. The insurgency has brought in hotel users in large numbers – the expatriates, the NGOs, the humanitarian agencies, the government agencies – all squeezed into a tiny city, competing for space.

“In Maiduguri, there is a starving crowd,” says Iyorah. There is a huge population chasing a few available properties in the safe, central city. This created a huge market for property owners in Maiduguri who are now struggling to feed the crowd, he said.

Audu Bako, the director of the government’s urban planning and development board, says Maiduguri was initially designed to take in two million people, but roughly accommodates nearly “five million persons today.” This has stretched amenities within the central city.

“Housing accommodation is overstretched. A house originally designed for two-three families now takes in about ten. It is hard to find an idle land within the inner city,” he says.

In 2015, the Borno state government created the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to restore some destroyed communities, resettle displaced people and reduce pressure on properties in Maiduguri.

But researchers say the Nigerian government does not appear to see population displacement as a serious national security challenge. The government, they argue, is more interested in fighting terror through military hardware than addressing the displacement crises. Also, the lack of documentation of the internal displacements means interventions cannot be appropriately channelled.

Over the years, the figure of those in need of shelter continues to soar with new reports from IDMC suggesting that aside from the 279,000 new displacements in 2017, there were 417,000 new displacements between January and June 2018.