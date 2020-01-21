Damian Lillard broke his own franchise records by scoring 61 points and making 11 three-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-124 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Lillard scored 60 points during a 119-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on November 8.

He also held the franchise mark of 10 three-pointers.

"I felt like I had a great performance in a game we needed to win, which is the most important thing," Lillard said in a postgame interview with TNT.

Lillard was 17 of 37 from the field, including 11 of 20 from three-point range, and hit all 16 of his free-throw attempts.

He also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who had lost four of their previous six games.

Anfernee Simons added 15 points, Carmelo Anthony scored 14 and Gary Trent Jr. had 11.

Alec Burks scored a season-high 33 points and matched his season best of eight assists for Golden State, which lost for the 11th time in the past 12 games.

D'Angelo Russell added 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Eric Paschall registered 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors.

Marquese Chriss added 14 points, and Willie Cauley-Stein had 12 points and three blocked shots.