Global air pollution from burning fossil fuels costs $8 billion each day, more than 3 percent of the value of goods and services produced daily, as people fall sick, miss work and need medical care, according to a report published on Wednesday.

Burning fossil fuels, primarily coal, oil and gas, causes about 4.5 million deaths every year worldwide, more than three times the number of lives lost to road accidents, said the research by Greenpeace Southeast Asia, the Jakarta-based regional arm of the global environmental group.

Calls for reducing the use of fossil fuels have grown around the world since nearly all nations agreed in 2015 to address global warming by trying to limit rising temperatures, and growing devastation caused by extreme weather, storms and wildfires has been widely attributed to climate change.

The economic cost of burning fossil fuels, and the resulting polluted air, is about $2.9 trillion per year or 3.3 percent of global gross domestic product, Greenpeace said in its research.

"A phase-out of existing coal, oil and gas infrastructure is not only essential to avoid the worst impacts of global climate change, but it brings major health benefits due to the associated reduction in air pollution," the report said.

Air pollution increases the risk of stroke, lung cancer and asthma, it said.