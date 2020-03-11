WORLD
Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank
Mohammed Hamayel, 15, "died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition by the (Israeli) occupation" during clashes in Nablus, Palestinian Health Ministry says.
Israeli troops wearing protective masks aim their weapon during clashes with Palestinian youths in a village south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on March 11, 2020. / AFP
By Asena Boşnak
March 11, 2020

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli troops during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced. 

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said 17 people were wounded.

Mohammed Hamayel, 15, "died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition by the (Israeli) occupation" during clashes in Nablus in the northern West Bank, a ministry statement said.

Rumours about Israeli settlers

The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.

An AFP news agency correspondent in Nablus said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in an area south of the city following rumours that Israeli settlers would arrive and seize some land.

Clashes broke out from the early morning, with Israeli forces firing tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets to break up the demonstration.

Some officers were wearing masks seemingly to protect themselves from the coronavirus, an AFP photographer on the scene said.

SOURCE:AFP
