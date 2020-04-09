The exaggerated anger of the right-wing brigade directed at Tabligh has done further damage to an existing delicate fabric of the Indian social landscape, which is deeply polarised on religious lines. Reduced to two political communities – the majority Hindus and the minority Muslims, neither of which are monolithic groups, the majoritarian politics and the political discourse in India has amounted to treachery of the minority groups, in particular the Muslims of India, who have been shunned by the state and the state apparatus.

In fact, the state machinery has been employed in brutalising the Muslim subject. This brutalisation is part of the Hindutva project – of remaking India into a Hindu Rashtra. The Hindu right has been emboldened since the victory of the Hindu nationalist leader Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and then again with a thumping majority in 2019. This political victory is seen as the coming of the Hindu ‘messiah’, who is here to ‘liberate’ the nation from the ‘barbaric’ Muslims, who are not seen as equal citizens. In an interview with Vice News on April 2, Subramaniam Swamy, a senior leader of the BJP and a Member of Parliament, made bigoted remarks against the Muslim minority of the country on questions of citizenship and equality, saying that the Muslims do not deserve the same rights as everybody else in the country. Swamy, who has a history of spitting venom against the Muslims, said, “Muslims do not fall in the equal category” on questions of citizenship. This language of hatred by a sitting MP not only reflects the ideology of the party that he represents in the Parliament, but it gives legitimacy to the bigotry on ground that translates into dehumanizing of the Muslim subject.

Amidst this unabashed communal rhetoric, the ‘apolitical’ tabligh emerged as the new progeny of a political controversy. In this heightened politicisation of religious identities, it is important to take a look at the 19th and 20th-century India – a period of socio-religious reform. Directed towards faith renewal and purification of the Islamic practices, Tablighi Jamaat arose in 1926 British India as a reaction to global changes and as a response to local challenges in the form of competing religious identity assertions – the Christian missionaries and the Hindu Shudhi Sangathan. Globally, the fall of the Caliphate in 1924 and the transformation of Cairo University into a secular state university in 1925, had a deep impact on the Muslim psyche in India. Moreover, in the local context, the political vicissitudes of the time had a tremendous political, social and psychological impact on Muslim India. This gave them opportunities and reasons for vigorous religious expressions. It was a time when a variety of new influential and controversial religious reform movements, both Hindu and Muslim, were emerging within India with a desire to rediscover their lost glory.

In an attempt to revive loyalty to their past and reclaim ‘lost glory’, the tabligh arose to revive the then religiously estranged ‘ummah’. Since then, the tabligh has trodden the path of faith renewal of the ‘lesser’ Muslims through individual self-reform. However, it was later that tabligh evolved into a proselytising group, making some advances among non-Muslims. In pursuing this goal of revival, the tabligh eschewed politics. However, there are political implications, given its gender ideology of segregation and social and cultural separatism.

Emerging as a result of political deception and disenchantment in 20th-century India, the intimately interconnected social and political patterns that led to the formation of Tablighi Jamaat seem to reappear in the political public today, where nationalism and its language, its symbols, and idiom are all Hindu. Against the backdrop of political controversy and the aggressive Hindu revivalism taking place, will the organisation further retreat into the social realm or will it emerge as a political force to reckon with?