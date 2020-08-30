Lyon have extended their European dominance by beating Wolfsburg 3-1 to win their fifth straight women's Champions League title.

Eugenie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai, and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir scored for Lyon as it clinched a record-extending seventh Champions League trophy.

Wolfsburg, seeking its third title after back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014, got on the board with Alex Popp after its French rival had opened a two-goal lead in the first half.

Wolfsburg also lost the final to Lyon in 2016 and 2018.

Le Sommer opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Kumagai added to the lead shortly before halftime.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich crowned champions of Europe for sixth time

Gunnarsdottir sealed the victory in the 88th after Popp had got Wolfsburg on the board in the 58th.