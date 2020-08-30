POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Lyon wins fifth straight women's Champions League title
Striker Eugenie Le Sommer scored one goal and made another as Olympique Lyonnais beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 to win the UEFA Women's Champions League for an unprecedented fifth time in a row.
Lyon's German midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan raises the winner's trophy as she celebrates with teammates after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League final football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian on August 30, 2020. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 30, 2020

Lyon have extended their European dominance by beating Wolfsburg 3-1 to win their fifth straight women's Champions League title.

Eugenie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai, and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir scored for Lyon as it clinched a record-extending seventh Champions League trophy.

Wolfsburg, seeking its third title after back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014, got on the board with Alex Popp after its French rival had opened a two-goal lead in the first half.

Wolfsburg also lost the final to Lyon in 2016 and 2018.

Le Sommer opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Kumagai added to the lead shortly before halftime.

Gunnarsdottir sealed the victory in the 88th after Popp had got Wolfsburg on the board in the 58th.

It was the fourth final between the two clubs, and their third in the last five years. Wolfsburg’s only triumph over Lyon came in the first final between the teams in 2013.

It was Wolfsburg's first loss in 41 games, since a 4-2 home defeat in the Champions League quarterfinals against Lyon in March 2019.

Lyon still hasn’t lost a competitive match since the French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germa in May 2018.

In the semifinals of the final-eight mini-tournament played without fans in northern Spain, Lyon beat PSG and Wolfsburg defeated Barcelona.

The final was played at Real Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium in the Basque city of San Sebastian. 

Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames stadium also hosted games.

SOURCE:AP
