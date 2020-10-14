Turkey earned a 2-2 draw after a hard fight against Serbia in a UEFA Nations League group match played at the Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the opener in the 22nd minute with a header for Serbia.

Serbia was also awarded a penalty kick in the 48th minute of the second half as Savic was fouled by Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu in the penalty area.

Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic successfully converted the penalty to double the gap for the visitors.

The team was leading the match 2-0, but Turkey did not give up the fight.

