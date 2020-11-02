On November 3, US citizens will go to the polls to determine the fate of US president Donald Trump and his main rival, the Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden.

Trump and Biden differ on a large range of issues, but there are some compelling ones that will directly affect the outcome. We explain them here.

Coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19 has killed nearly 231,000 Americans, that is more fatalities any other country in the world.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has hammered Trump as a poor leader who failed to suppress Covid-19 running rampant throughout the country.

But President Trump, who is seeking re-election, downplayed the threat of the virus from the beginning and until now, has accused the Democratic Party of overblowing the pandemic for political gain.

As of Sunday, the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on America's public health, with Midwestern states experiencing record hospitalisations.

The President, who recovered from Covid-19 a few weeks ago, recently said that doctors are somehow incentivised to drive up the death count.

“Our doctors get more money if someone dies from Covid,” he said in Waterford Township, Michigan.

Biden accused Trump of “giving up” in the fight against the virus and said he should not attack medical personnel who are treating affected patients.

“Unlike Donald Trump, we will not surrender to this virus,” he said at a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Health Insurance

Much of American public health is subservient to the grades of health insurance. Not every American enjoys the privilege of having his health protected by private insurance companies. At least 27.5 million Americans, which makes up 8.5 percent of the population, were uninsured throughout 2018. They are the ones who are at high risk of contracting Covid-19 since most are working class.

Tapping into people's health insecurities, Biden promised to expand the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which was signed by former President Barack Obama.

Contrary to that, Trump has always wanted to end the ACA and replace it with something he hasn't fully spelt out yet.

Biden's health insurance policy, also called Bidencare, aims to increase federal healthcare spending by $2 trillion or more over 10 years. It will have stimulative effects on government spending, according to Democratic supporters.

Moreover, more people will benefit from Bidencare amidst the pandemic, which is likely to continue throughout 2021.

On the flip side, Trump wants to divert the ACA funds to individual states and help people buy private health insurance, as well as providing coverage for low-income households.

Trump supporters say such a move would avoid debt or tax increases — the two economic indicators they say would help the country with future economic growth.