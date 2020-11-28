The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated its "strong and unequivocal support" for disputed Kashmir in a resolution adopted unanimously in the Muslim bloc's gathering in Niger, Pakistan said.

Representatives of 57-member states attended the two-day meeting that ended on Saturday during which OIC discussed issues confronting the Muslim world.

The situation in India-administered Kashmir was one of the session's main points of focus with OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirming strong support for Kashmiris struggling for the region's right to self-determination.

"The OIC categorically rejected illegal and unilateral actions taken by India since 5 August 2019," the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement, adding the resolution demanded that India "cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris" as well as other unilateral and illegal actions there.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi represented Pakistan at the 47th session of the OIC in Niamey.

Established in 1969, the OIC is the world's second-largest inter-governmental organisation after the UN, with 57 member states spread across four continents.

Pakistan is one of its founding members.

The OIC has previously condemned human rights violations in Kashmir, its annexation by India, and the newly-introduced domicile laws that allow non-Kashmiris to take jobs and buy properties in the disputed Himalayan territory.

But it has never deterred India from carrying out its actions in the region.

India maintains the group has no locus standi on Kashmir and often rejects its statements.

Oldest dispute on UN agenda

Kashmir, divided by a highly militarised de facto border, is claimed by both Pakistan and India who rule it in parts. In 1947, both countries gained independence from Britain. India immediately took the dispute to the UN which called for a plebiscite in the region in multiple resolutions.