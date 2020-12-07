Post-Brexit trade talks between the EU and UK have reached a decisive point, with the outcome highly uncertain and the threat of a wrenching "no-deal" divorce mounting by the hour.

Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier briefed ambassadors from European Union member states at a pre-dawn crisis meeting on Monday, after talks with his UK counterpart David Frost broke up overnight.

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned the chances for a deal were only "50-50", while sources close to the talks said discussions were slow and expectations low.

Come Monday morning, EU diplomats were not any more hopeful than Martin. British and European Union negotiators have still not bridged gaps on the three main issues standing in the way of a post-Brexit trade deal and the talks could still go either way, an EU diplomat said.

Britain left the EU on January 31 but will exit the EU's single market at year's end after a transition period originally intended to give time to bind new ties.

Time running out

"Despite intensive negotiations until late last night, the gaps on level playing field, governance and fisheries are still not bridged. The outcome is still uncertain, it can still go both ways," the diplomat said.

He was speaking after a briefing for EU member states' ambassadors to Brussels by Barnier.

"EU-UK negotiations have entered the endgame, time is running out quickly," the diplomat said.

"The EU is ready to go the extra mile to agree on a fair, sustainable and balanced deal for citizens in the EU and UK. It is for the UK to chose between such a positive outcome or a no deal outcome."

The goal of the negotiations is to establish a trade relationship with zero tariffs and zero quotas in hopes of avoiding major disruptions come January 1.

Barnier and Frost are expected to keep talking through Monday, and report back to their respective bosses, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The two leaders will speak by phone later in the day.

All eyes are on an EU summit on Thursday, with the prospect that any deal, or the failure to find one, will be put to the bloc's 27 leaders at that time.

A source close to the talks said the situation was "very difficult" and that negotiations were in their "last useful days".

Several sources said the hardest issue was how to guarantee fair trade in future ties and establish a quick penalty mechanism if either side were to backtrack on, for example, environmental or health standards.