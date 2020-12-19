The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating around five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine in the United States this week.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a press conference that the allergic reactions had been reported in more than one state, including in Alaska.

Marks also said that a chemical called polyethylene glycol (PEG) that is an ingredient in the Pfizer vaccine – as well as the Moderna Inc vaccine authorised on Friday – “could be the culprit” causing the reactions.

Marks said that allergic reactions to PEG could be somewhat more common than previously understood.

