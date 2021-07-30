Friday, July 30:

Delta variant 'as contagious as chickenpox'

New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions has prompted US health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus, internal documents show.

Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health workers are among measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Post.

The documents appear to be talking points for CDC staff to use in explaining the dangers of the delta variant and "breakthrough" infections that can occur after vaccination. Noted under communications: "Acknowledge the war has changed."

In recommending that vaccinated people resuming wearing masks indoors in virus hot spots, the CDC this week said that new evidence shows that breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as those in unvaccinated people.

They cited a large recent outbreak among vaccinated individuals in the Cape Cod town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, among others, for the change.

In a new study by the CDC, three-quarters of individuals who became infected with Covid-19 at public events in a Massachusetts county had been fully vaccinated.

Hard-won gains at risk as Delta variant spreads – WHO

The world is at risk of losing hard-won gains in fighting Covid-19 as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads, but WHO-approved vaccines remain effective, the World Health Organization has said.

Covid-19 infections have increased by 80% over the past four weeks in most regions of the world, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Deaths in Africa - where only 1.5% of the population is vaccinated - rose by 80% over the same period.

"Hard-won gains are in jeopardy or being lost, and health systems in many countries are being overwhelmed," Tedros told a news conference.

Vaccine protection 'highly likely' to wane over time

The protection that vaccines give against coronavirus infection, and potentially severe disease, is highly likely to wane over time so vaccine campaigns will continue for years to come, scientists told the British government's advisory group.

"It is highly likely that vaccine induced immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and potentially severe disease (but probably to a lesser extent) will wane over time," according to an executive summary of a document considered by the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

"It is therefore likely that there will be vaccination campaigns against SARS-CoV-2 for many years to come, but currently we do not know what will be the optimal required frequency for re-vaccination to protect the vulnerable from COVID disease," the scientists said.

UK reports nearly 30,000 cases

Britain reported 29,622 cases on Friday, a drop on the 31,117 reported on Thursday, and 68 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 85 the previous day, according to government data.

The total number of people who had received a first dose of vaccine rose to 46,775,525, or 88.4% of adults, while the number who had received a second dose rose to 37,962,407 or 71.8% of adults.

Turkey's daily cases remain above 22,000

Turkey has recorded 22,083 new coronavirus cases, dipping slightly from earlier this week when they hit the highest level since early May, as the government urged people to get vaccinated and exercise caution.

Daily infections have surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4 to 22,291 on Wednesday, but Ankara has said it does not plan to impose restrictions yet.

Data on Friday showed a daily death toll of 69 people.

"We have not been able to get the rise in case numbers under control yet. The way to do this is through caution and vaccine," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

"Without losing time, without checking whether it is night, day, or a weekend, go and get your vaccine, follow the measures," he added.

Asia-Pacific nations impose stricter restrictions due to Delta outbreaks

Asian countries from Australia to Japan and the Philippines announced tighter virus restrictions, as they battle worsening coronavirus outbreaks driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

The region's low vaccination rates have left hundreds of millions of people exposed to the highly transmissible variant.

Already under a lockdown, Sydney is now facing its toughest measures yet, including mandatory testing in the worst affected suburbs, while the Philippines announced a plan to put the Manila capital region, home to more than 13 million people, in lockdown for two weeks.

Vietnam, which has fully vaccinated less than 1 percent of its 96 million people, is mobilising private hospitals to take patients amid record daily increases in infections since late April.

In Japan, the government proposed states of emergency through the end of August in three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo, as well as in the western prefecture of Osaka, as cases spike to record highs.

Daily cases in Japan came in at record-high 10,743, public broadcaster NHK said, after the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 3,300 new infection cases in the capital.

Israel launches booster shot campaign for over 60s

Israel has launched a campaign to give the elderly Covid-19 booster shots.

Kicking off the campaign, Israel's President Isaac Herzog, 60, received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

Israel was quick to roll out its vaccination campaign and had dropped many restrictions on public gatherings in June, but infections soared, and masks are once again mandatory in enclosed public places.

Pfizer, which produces the vaccine used in Israel, has said research shows that a third dose has neutralising effects against the Delta variant of Covid.

But the US Food and Drug Administration, whose recommendations Israel generally follows, has yet to give the green light to administering a third dose to the elderly.

Moscow cancels glove-wearing requirement as infections rate improves in capital