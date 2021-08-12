The attack on a bus that killed nine Chinese workers last month in Pakistan was a suicide attack, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said.

The minister said on Thursday that an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site on July 14. Four other people were also killed in the attack.

