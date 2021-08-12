WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan blames Afghanistan, India for suicide attack on Chinese workers
Islamabad says an investigation shows a “nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS” behind a bus attack in July that killed nine Chinese workers en route to a dam construction site.
Pakistan blames Afghanistan, India for suicide attack on Chinese workers
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says last month's attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers was a suicide bombing. / AP Archive
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
August 12, 2021

The attack on a bus that killed nine Chinese workers last month in Pakistan was a suicide attack, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said. 

The minister said on Thursday that an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site on July 14. Four other people were also killed in the attack.

READ MORE: Nine Chinese among 13 killed in Pakistan bus incident

RECOMMENDED

Islamabad had initially insisted it was an accident and the bus had plunged into a ravine. 

Chinese companies have invested billions of dollars in Pakistan as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to build roads, ports and power plants in developing countries. 

The $1.9 billion Dasu hydropower project where the Chinese engineers worked is backed by a state-run Chinese firm. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence