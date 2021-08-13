There has been a surging trend among pro-Western and pro-Kabul social media users in recent days to #SanctionPakistan. The logic goes that, without Pakistan’s allegedly erstwhile support for the Taliban, the powerful insurgents would not have had the capability to topple the fragile house of cards that the United States-led occupation forces built following their invasion in 2001.

Presumably, and should Pakistan be subjected to sanctions, then this would only be punitive and would still fail to stop the Taliban’s inexorable advance.

But this is an illogical position to adopt. For those lamenting Afghanistan’s current condition and its imminent return to the dominion of the Taliban, there is but one culprit to blame – the United States of America.

A rump state is no state at all

It would be the pinnacle of blissful ignorance for anyone – particularly the Afghans themselves – to buy the fable that the US led an alliance of NATO countries halfway across the globe in 2001 to topple the Taliban and to give “hope” and “democracy” as a gift to the Afghan people. This rhetoric has become so tired that it is a wonder that it is still being peddled, whether in reference to Afghanistan or Iraq, the two countries most utterly destroyed by the depravity of the American “democratic” experiment.

As writer Anand Gopal tweeted (rather wisely in my estimation), the United States set up the post-2001 Afghan state to serve its counterterrorism agenda and not in service of the Afghan people. That much should be blindingly obvious to anyone who has watched Afghanistan crumble year on year for the past two decades. Yet we are now supposed to believe that Pakistan is responsible for the mess of Afghanistan?

Pakistan did not install a corrupt kleptocracy that is so fantastically out of touch with regular Afghans that it held two simultaneous presidential inauguration ceremonies for two bickering politicians.

Pakistan also was not responsible for allowing the relatives of narcotics traffickers like Fawzia Koofi to take public office and support her criminal relatives into ascending the ranks of public power.

Pakistan was most assuredly not responsible for the disastrous state of the Afghan National Army, a force of supposedly 300,000 men under arms yet which is plagued by “ghost soldiers”, with officers claiming the salaries of men who do not even exist.

The above is not to argue that Pakistan has absolutely no ties to the Taliban, as they clearly do. Unsurprisingly, Pakistan as a neighbouring country has a great interest in what transpires in Afghanistan and likely maintains contact, both overt and clandestine, with all manner of factions. That said, Pakistan has been known to torture Taliban commanders and capture them and let them die behind bars.

Perhaps knowing this encouraged Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to make his first official visit to Pakistan where he laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument in honour of fallen Pakistani servicemen – the same people allegedly behind the Taliban.

One might argue that Ghani was trying to curry favour by getting the Taliban’s “masters” in a good enough mood to tighten the leash. Yet even if that were the case (which is highly doubtful considering Pakistani measures taken against the Taliban), the argument that Islamabad is to blame for Afghanistan’s woes neglects two full decades of an American rump state being created and built up around Kabul, constructed around a selfish political elite who care nothing for regular Afghans.