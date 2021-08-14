TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Firefighting plane crashes in southern Turkey
The Russian Be-200 amphibious plane crashed while landing near Turkey's Adana province following a firefighting mission, the Russian Defence Ministry said. All eight people on board the plane died in the incident.
Firefighting plane crashes in southern Turkey
This aerial photograph shows a burnt area after a forest fire on August 3, 2021 in Mugla, a Marmaris' district, as Turkey struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
August 14, 2021

A firefighting plane linked to Turkey's General Directorate of Forestry has crashed in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, killing all eight people on board.

Contact was lost with the plane which had been rented from Russia to help Turkey's efforts to contain a forest fire in Kahramanmaras, Governor Omer Faruk Coskun told Anadolu Agency.

A large number of search and rescue teams were dispatched to the region, added Coskun.

READ MORE:All except two forest fires brought under control in Turkey

Cause yet to be ascertained

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

RECOMMENDED

In a separate statement, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the Russian Be-200 amphibious plane crashed while landing near Turkey's Adana province following a firefighting mission.

All five Russian and three Turkish servicemen on board the plane were killed in the crash, the statement said.

A special commission of the Russian Defence Ministry, as well as the employees of the Russian Embassy in Turkey, are heading to the place for the investigation, it added.

The plane was sent to Turkey on July 8 to help Turkey fight the wildfires.

 Be-200 is the world’s biggest amphibious plane designed specifically for fighting fires, including in remote areas, it can carry 12 tons of water.

READ MORE:Why is the PKK suspected to have caused wildfires in Turkey?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal