Thursday, August 19:

Japan reports daily record for new virus cases

Japan has reported a record for daily cases at more than 25,000, which is likely an undercount in a nation where testing hasn’t been widespread.

The Health Ministry gave the total as 25,141, of which 1,223 cases were still being confirmed. Japanese media gave different tallies, but all surpassing 25,000.

Much of Japan, including Tokyo, is under a “state of emergency” that asks restaurants to close at night and people to stay home. Worries are growing about overcrowded hospitals. Japan has had more than 15,500 deaths in the pandemic.

Number of jabs administered in Turkey tops 87M

Turkey has administered more than 87 million doses of vaccines since launching a mass immunisation campaign in January, according to official figures.

Over 45.3 million people have received a first dose and more than 34.4 million are now fully vaccinated.

Ankara reported 19,320 new infections and 216 deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 14,743 more patients recovered.

Turkey's teachers, personnel to undergo PCR testing

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that teachers and school personnel will be required to provide negative PCR tests at least twice a week with the start of face-to-face learning on September 6.

“We will require our unvaccinated university students and university staff to undergo regular PCR testing,” he said.

Public events such as concerts, theatres, and movie theatres will soon require a negative PCR test to curb the spread of the virus.

“Airplanes and inter-city bus travels will also require PCR test to travel,” he said.

Italy reports over 7,200 new case

Italy has reported 55 deaths against 69 the day before while the daily tally of new infections increased to 7,260 from 7,162.

Italy has registered 128,634 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.46 million cases to date.

Britain records over 36,500 new cases

Britain has reported 36,572 new cases and a further 113 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 33,904 new cases on Wednesday and 111 deaths.

Few masks as millions throng Iraq shrine

Masks have been almost nowhere to be seen as millions of pilgrims thronged the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala for the Shia commemoration of Ashura, ignoring pandemic fears.

Six million pilgrims marked Ashura this year, the official Iraqi news agency reported, quoting authorities in Karbala.

They came from across the country but also from neighbouring Iran and from Pakistan, despite concerns over the pandemic.

EU-J&J vaccine arrangement

The European Commission said it had reached a temporary agreement with South Africa to use a plant there to bottle Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that are being imported into the EU.

On Wednesday the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters he was "stunned" by news that J&J vaccines were being exported from South Africa to the EU, because the EU has already very high vaccination rates while in many African countries not even the most vulnerable have been vaccinated.

A spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters on Thursday the agreement with South Africa was reached after J&J faced problems in producing vaccines in the United States at a factory belonging to its partner Emergent Biosolutions.

Iran Covid-19 deaths top 100,000

Recorded deaths from Covid in Iran passed the 100,000 mark on Thursday, the health ministry said, amid tighter restrictions nationwide to contain the spread of the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 31,266 people tested positive for coronavirus and 564 died, the ministry said. That brought total infections since the pandemic started to 4,587,683, and deaths to 100,255.

Malaysia reports 22,948 cases, new daily high

Malaysia has reported 22,948 new cases, a new daily record.

The country has recorded nearly 1.49 million infections overall.

Russia records 791 deaths, 21,058 new cases

Russia has reported 791 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 21,058 new cases, including 2,142 in Moscow.

Russia was hit by a surge in cases this summer that peaked in July and that authorities blamed on the Delta variant and slow uptake for domestically-produced vaccines.

Philippines reports second largest daily infections

The Philippine health ministry has recorded 14,895 new cases, the second highest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic.

In a bulletin, it said total confirmed cases were 1.79 million, while deaths have reached 30,881, after 258 fatalities were recorded. Active cases rose to a near four-month high at 111,720.

WHO urges action as Indonesia mobility returns to pre-pandemic levels