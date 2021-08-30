With the US withdrawal and the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, how are neighbouring Central Asian countries reacting to the developments?

This is a breakdown of how the region is navigating extraordinary circumstances.

Kazakhstan: military mobilisation

As the most powerful country in the region with its vast military strength and defence budget of more than $2.4 billion, Kazakhstan had signalled that the country's main priority is overcoming potential security threats.

During the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) online session on August 25, Central Asian countries and Russia exchanged views regarding the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on avoiding the spread of terrorism, extremism and illegal migration. He also highlighted the necessity of preventing a humanitarian and food crises in Afghanistan.

Six days after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Tokayev stated the latest situation in Afghanistan creates risks for the country by adding that the military should mobilise and prepare for any kind of threat.

"In the context of the aggravation of the international situation, our power structures should be maximally mobilized," the Kazakh President said during the Kaysar-2021 operational and tactical exercises in Kazakhstan's Almaty region.

Tokayev's call came a day after his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss joint efforts including increasing arms sales and mutual military practices to overcome their security concerns from terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Daesh-K.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akan Rakhmetullin emphasised that Kazakhstan fully supports the UN Security Council statement, calling for establishing an inclusive and representative government, respecting the rights of minorities and women, and preventing the existence of groups that pose a threat to other countries.

He stated that before any dialogue is started the measures in the UN statement should be implemented while stressing that currently, Kazakhstan does not recognise the Taliban-ruled government.

Uzbekistan: maintaining dialogue

On Friday, The Uzbek government affirmed continuing their long-standing communication with the Taliban to assure Uzbekistan's security.

"We are in contact with the Taliban every day,” said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to state news agency UzA.

Uzbekistan's communication with the Taliban date back to two years ago as the situation in Afghanistan convinced the Uzbek government to start talks with the Taliban.

Mirziyoyev states that the Taliban's de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar gave assurances to not attack Uzbekistan, citing he is ready for any dialogue to ensure there is no fire in the direction of Uzbekistan.