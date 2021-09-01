A 26-year-old pregnant woman, Anhar al-Deek, may give birth in an Israeli prison while awaiting trial. It will be the first such incident since 2008 amid an outcry by activists and human rights defenders.

Deek was four months pregnant when she was arrested at the illegal Israeli farming outpost of Sdeh Ephraim on March 8 for allegedly attempting to attack Jewish settlers.

Now with her due date getting close, Deek continues to be held at the Damon prison near Haifa. Her medical condition demands her to give birth by a surgical Cesarean section at a hospital. A military court is set to decide whether to release her on the grounds of health or keep her in prison. Her trial, which was recently postponed, is set to be held on Sunday, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association told TRT World.

Palestinian and Israeli demonstrators gathered in Gaza, Haifa, and West Bank protested against her detention. Al Deek’s family, including her 20-month-old daughter Julia and her husband Thaer, were among the protesters. The Arabic hashtag translating as “Save Anhar al-Deek” trended on Twitter multiple times.

The mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations in Geneva has sent an urgent appeal to request the international community to take action to release Al-Deek, according to the Wafa news agency.

In a letter sent out of the prison, Al Deek appealed to the international community to intervene and make her release possible so that she could give birth in the hospital.

"What shall I do if I give birth while I’m away from you (her family)?” al-Deek wrote. “I am handcuffed and you know how a cesarean operation [is difficult] outside the prison. How will I go through this experience while I’m in prison and alone?" she said.

Al Deek reportedly said that under the garb of coronavirus, the Israeli prison authorities will keep her in solitary confinement after delivering a baby.

Al Deek’s mother Aisha told Anadolu Agency that her daughter was battling a challenging psychological state in prison. The pregnant woman is reportedly suffering from bipolar depression.

Her husband was allowed to visit her only once in the past five months. No other family member was allowed to see her.