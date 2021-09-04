Canadian 18-year-old left-hander Leylah Fernandez has stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

The shocking upset on Friday of the Japanese third seed, a four-time Grand Slam champion who had won her previous 16 Slam matches, sent Fernandez into a last-16 matchup against German 16th seed Angelique Kerber.

Osaka, who had won her prior 16 Grand Slam matches, was foiled in a bid for her third US Open crown in four years and the first back-to-back titles since Serena Williams in 2014.

She also had a major meltdown on court during the final moments of the second set after she was unable to hold serve for the victory.

'I knew I was able to win'

"From the very beginning, right before the match, I knew I was able to win," Fernandez said. "Thanks to New York fans. They helped me get the win."

Osaka, who hadn't played since Monday thanks to a second-round walkover, took the first set in 37 minutes on her sixth ace.

But Osaka was broken in the 12th game of the second set, an errant forehand sending her to a tie-breaker.

That began a sequence of repeated racquet smashing by Osaka as she was humbled in the tie-break to force a third set.

"I wanted to stay on court a little longer," Fernandez said. "One hour was just not enough for me."