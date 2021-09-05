American Shelby Rogers has staged a comeback for the ages shocking world number one Ash Barty 6-2 1-6 7-6(5) in the third round of the US Open.

The 43rd-ranked Rogers recovered from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to push the affair into a tiebreak on Saturday, securing the biggest upset of the tournament thus far in front of an electric New York crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I am stunned. My heart rate is still very much elevated. I'm very excited with that win," Rogers said, after defeating Barty for the first time in six meetings.

"Going on the court I told myself I didn't want to lose the same way I lost the last five times against her. I just tried to do things a little bit differently."

There were early signs of trouble for heavy favourite Barty, who handed Rogers a break with four double faults in the third game, and got fewer than half of her first serves in as she committed 17 unforced errors during the first set.

Second major upset of women's tournament

The Wimbledon champion found her form in the second set, getting a critical break in the fourth game with a forehand winner and again converting on break point in the sixth as Rogers whacked the ball into the net.

Up two breaks in the final set, Barty appeared poised to walk away with the win but couldn't hang on as her stellar 2021 crashed to an end.

An astonished Rogers held her hands to her face as she clinched the match, her mouth agape with surprise, the crowding rising to its feet.

"I was just trying to stay in the point longer than Ash. She was handling my pace really well tonight. I felt like the harder I hit the ball, the better she hit," said Rogers, the only American woman remaining in the tournament.