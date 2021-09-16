Turkish Radio and Television’s (TRT) biggest production to date, the new historical series Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean, is coming to the screen with a stellar cast and a gripping storyline.

The show itself is part of TRT’s period drama series, following shows such as Dirilis Ertugrul (Resurrection: Ertugrul), Payitaht: Abdulhamid (The Last Emperor), Uyanıs: Buyuk Selcuklu (The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice), and now Barbaroslar: Akdeniz'in Kilici (Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean) –– with other period dramas also in production for release in the future.

The TRT production will be first aired in Turkish on the TRT 1 channel. Turkish shows are increasingly popular globally, and Turkish is the most watched language after English.

Another TRT series, Dirilis Ertugrul (Resurrection: Ertugrul), starring Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays Oruc Reis in the new series, racked up six billion views on YouTube in the last 12 months alone, making it one of the most successful shows globally.

“After the amazing global success of our hit show Dirilis Ertugrul we've seen a huge demand from our fans around the world for high quality Turkish dramas from TRT,” Riyaad Minty, Director of Digital TRT Network says.

“As part of TRT's global vision, we will be bringing the story of the Barbaros brothers, along with other in-demand TRT original productions to our international audiences soon, dubbed and subtitled into various languages,” Minty explains.

“TRT has combed through Turkish history and selected the story of the Barbaros Brothers as one worth telling,” Managing Director of TRT 1 Cemil Yavuz tells TRT World. “It is not simply the story of Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha (Hizir Reis), but also his brothers and the milieu surrounding them in Ottoman times.”

“It was a collective effort from start to end,” director Dogan Umit Karaca tells TRT World. “TRT spared no expense, no effort, while the production company was invested in every line of script, every actor, every detail. Let me leave no one out – from the film crew to the audio department to our actors to hair and make up and costume, everyone put their best foot forward.”

“We had a lot of sources we could turn to to tell this tale,” Karaca continues. "Mustafa Burak Dogu wrote a beautiful story, a story of four brothers, a story set on the sea. It’s a period drama, with the 'Barbarossa' brothers, before they were the 'Barbarossa' brothers."

Asked how many seasons there will be, Karaca laughs and says “We would like to continue for as long as possible!” He confides that they will continue shooting until June, and that currently they have shot seven episodes.

Pelin Akil, who is cast as Isabel, the Venetian inn owner in Alexandria, says she had just finished another series and was busy with her twins when she received an offer for the project. “Period dramas always excite me!” she says. “Isabel meets Oruc and has a business relationship with him. At the same time she has a brother who she is looking for. I shouldn’t give many spoilers though,” she smiles. “We have an incredible cast; people are in for a feast.”

Melis Babadag, who plays healer Zeynep in the series, says she has had to take sword fighting lessons for her role. “Why does a healer know how to fight with a sword? I can’t tell you! Well, what I can tell you is that she has a secret past. There are a lot of secrets the characters are harbouring,” she smiles enigmatically. “She is running an orphanage, she is the caretaker of all these children, their mother, their everything,” she says.