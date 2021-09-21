Two days after the Taliban seized Kabul last month, 26-year-old artist Sara took the terracotta plates she'd painted with images praising inspirational Afghan women -- and hurled them to the ground.

"Art, for me, was to be able to express everything I couldn't say with words," she said from the capital. "It dealt mainly with violence against women."

The last Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001 saw women brutally suppressed, as well as music banned and the destruction of artworks and heritage, including dynamiting ancient statues of the Buddha.

The hardline movement have insisted their new regime will be different, but like many other artists who have destroyed their work, or musicians who have broken their instruments, Sara is terrified.

"Art is my life," said Sara, who asked for her real name not to be used. "I no longer have a future."

Guerilla graffiti

Kabul has changed dramatically since the Taliban were last in power, and Sara is part of a social media-savvy youth who grew up in a capital where arts and culture were flourishing.

Now, with others, she plans to use art to protest against the Taliban, going to work with a collective of guerilla graffiti painters to spread their message.

"I want to go out at night and paint anti-Taliban stencil art," she said.

Another artist, 19-year-old Maryam, whose name AFP has also changed for this story, plans to post digital anti-Taliban creations on Instagram.

One example; a little girl unzips the top of a burqa, from which doves escape.

"Art is dying in Afghanistan," she said. "I will fight against the Taliban, not with weapons but with my work."

'Dark and uncertain'

Ramin Mazhar was still a child when the Taliban were last in power in Kabul.

Two decades later, and now living in France, he has become one of Afghanistan's most recognised poets.

"You are not afraid of love, of hope, of tomorrow," he recites in Dari, verses that have become an anthem for Afghan youth. "I kiss you amid the Taliban, you are not afraid!"

His poetry, turned into songs, has been watched hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube. But when Mazhar recently tried to search for it, it had already been erased.

People are destroying work and deleting their social media posts in artistic "suicide", Mazhar said.