Scientists examining the solar system were stunned to find six massive galaxies that have apparently died during the peak of the universe's star formation.

“Star formation in half of massive galaxies was quenched by the time the Universe was 3 billion years old,” a paper in Nature magazine notes.

The article, Quenching of star formation from a lack of inflowing gas to galaxies, suggests that “Very low amounts of molecular gas seem to be responsible for this, at least in some cases, although morphological gas stabilization, shock heating or activity associated with accretion onto a central supermassive black hole are invoked in other cases.”

NASA reports it more simply: noting that when the universe was 3 billion years old, at 20 percent of its current age, “it experienced the most prolific period of star birth in its history.” Still, when its Hubble Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in northern Chile “gazed toward cosmic objects in this period, they found something odd: six early, massive, 'dead' galaxies that had run out of the cold hydrogen gas needed to make stars.”

Without the cold hydrogen gas as fuel to make stars, these galaxies were, as NASA calls it, “running on empty.”

"At this point in our universe, all galaxies should be forming lots of stars. It's the peak epoch of star formation," explains lead author Kate Whitaker, assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in the NASA news release. Whitaker is also associate faculty at the Cosmic Dawn Center in Copenhagen, Denmark. "So what happened to all the cold gas in these galaxies so early on?"

NASA calls the study “a classic example of the harmony between Hubble and ALMA observations.” According to NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope “pinpointed where in the galaxies the stars exist, showing where they formed in the past.” And ALMA showed astronomers where stars could form in the future if enough fuel were present “by detecting the cold dust that serves as a proxy for the cold hydrogen gas.”

The REQUIEM program (Resolving QUIEscent Magnified Galaxies at High Redshift) studies these “early, distant, dead” galaxies. NASA explains redshift as the stretching of light with the expansion of space and appears shifted towards the red part of the spectrum. That is to say, the farther away the galaxy is to an observer, the redder it appears.

NASA also explains “strong gravitational lensing,” the term given to an early, massive and very distant galaxy positioned behind a massive foreground galaxy cluster, appearing as “greatly stretched and magnified, allowing astronomers to study details that would otherwise be impossible to see.”