Thursday, September 23, 2021

Panama says it's approaching herd immunity

Panama is weeks away from achieving herd immunity against Covid-19 after vaccinating more than half its population of 4.2 million people, President Laurentino Cortizo said at the United Nations General Assembly.

Panama acted with "foresight" and managed to secure enough vaccines despite global supply challenges, Cortizo said at the assembly in New York.

"Thanks to this, we are only weeks away from reaching herd immunity," Cortizo said, adding that "global immunity" should be a shared goal.

Herd immunity occurs when a large enough portion of the population is immune to a pathogen, either by vaccination or prior infection, stopping spread of the virus.

Health experts have said about 70 percent to 80 percent of the population must be immunised to reach some level of herd immunity, but that figure can vary.

Panama has so far received 7.2 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc. It has administered 5.3 million of those shots, according to Ministry of Health data.

Africa CDC: UK travel curbs hurt vaccine drive

The African Union's health watchdog has warned that Britain's pandemic travel restrictions could make people across the continent more reluctant to get vaccinated.

Under the restrictions, Britain only recognises vaccines administered in a few countries.

For most of the world and all of Africa, Britain will not recognise locally-administered vaccines – even if the jabs came from Britain.

"If you send us vaccines and you say, 'we don't recognise those vaccines', it sends a very challenging message for us," said John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

That is "a message that creates confusion within our population... creating more reticence, reluctance for people to receive vaccines," he told a weekly news conference.

Under the rules that take effect on October 4, travellers arriving into the UK from so-called "red" listed countries are required to quarantine in government-approved hotels even if they are vaccinated.

Novavax applies to WHO for emergency listing of vaccine

Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India have applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency use listing of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, potentially clearing the way for the shot to ship to many poorer countries, the company said.

Novavax has been prioritising regulatory submissions to low- and middle-income countries after falling behind in the race for authorisation in the United States and Europe, which have already vaccinated most of their residents.

A WHO listing would allow Novavax to ship to multiple developing nations that rely on WHO guidance for their regulatory decisions.

It would also allow Novavax to begin distributing shots through the Covax facility, which aims to provide equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.

Novavax has already submitted regulatory documents to countries including India, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Yemen receives third batch of vaccines

Yemen has received its third batch of Covid-19 vaccines through the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme, the Health Ministry said.

A delivery of 356,000 shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Aden, the temporary capital of the internationally recognised Yemeni government, said Ali al Walidi, a spokesman for the ministry.

Health Minister Qasem Buhaibeh said the vaccines will be distributed to people who had already received one AstraZeneca dose.

The desperately poor country of about 30 million people, where health infrastructure has been devastated by six years of war, has still received fewer than 1 million vaccine shots.

Portugal to lift most remaining curbs

Portugal will lift almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions, allowing full occupancy in restaurants and cultural venues from October 1, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

"As most of the restrictions imposed by law disappear, we are going to enter a phase that is based on the responsibility of everyone," Costa told a news conference.

"We must not forget that the pandemic is not over," he said.

Among the few measures that remain in place, mask-wearing is compulsory in public transport, at large events, in nursing homes, hospitals, shopping malls, and hypermarkets.

Masks ceased being compulsory outdoors last week.

Turkey reports 217 more fatalities

Turkey has reported 27,844 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 217 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

Italy reports 63 Covid-19 deaths

Italy has reported 63 coronavirus-related deaths, against 67 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,061 from 3,970.

Italy has registered 130,551 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.65 million cases to date.

Britain records 182 Covid-19 deaths

Britain has reported 36,710 new cases on 182 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 34,460 cases and 166 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

66% of adults in India receive first dose of vaccine

India has vaccinated 66 percent of its adult population with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said.

Rajesh Bhushan, a top ministry official, told a press briefing in New Delhi that "66 percent of the adult population of the country has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, 23 percent of 18 population have received two doses of vaccine"

Bhushan added: "It is possible because some states have done good work."

US donating 'historic' extra 500 million vaccines

US President Joe Biden has addressed a Covid-19 summit of world leaders with a promise to donate a "historic" extra 500 million vaccines to countries struggling to overcome the pandemic.

The pledge from Biden at the summit, held virtually from the White House, brings the total US commitment of donated vaccines to 1.1 billion — more than the rest of the world combined.

Russia's deaths return to record daily highs

Russia has reported 820 deaths in the last 24 hours, matching an all-time one-day high that it last reached on August 26.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 21,438 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national case tally to 7,354,995 since the pandemic began.

Portugal nears goal of 85 percent fully vaccinated