Milan is once again basking in the joy of snarled traffic for Milan Fashion Week, a sneak peek at what real normalcy might look like one day.

Health passes are being checked at the door of in-person shows and presentations, giving a sense of security to events that not so long ago were held with shoulder-to-shoulder seating. Now, masks are worn, social distances kept.

It’s been on-again off-again for the past 19 months, and everyone is ready to embrace reopening, and with perhaps a little wardrobe shakeup. On the runway, the simple fashion response is denim and knitwear, and easy-to-wear shoes.

Here are the highlights from the second day of mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer on Thursday:

Emporio Armani celebrates 40 years

Giorgio Armani celebrated 40 years of his Emporio Armani line with a retrospective show at his Silos museum and a new collection for youthful dressers that brimmed with colorful optimism.

“They have been 40 hard, very hard years. But also beautiful, very beautiful. I have to say to see these kids, as I saw them 40 years ago, made me very happy,” Armani told reporters, referring to the models who represent his youthful customer. “To see these kids so clean, so simple, so sweet, made me very happy.”

The Emporio Armani preview for next spring and summer featured both menswear and womenswear, opening with denim suits in dark tones for her and patchwork for him, before transitioning to wispier silky looks like chiffony minidresses, or belted shirts or jackets over loose trousers for men.

Menswear looks had an air of adventure, with maps printed on silken tops and trousers, coordinated with khaki- or sand-colored separates and worn with travel pouches. For women there were carefree peasant dresses with scoop necks and flouncy sleeves in the lightest of fabrics.

The collection ended on a strong color note, with jewel-tone monochromes for him accented by chunky necklaces that Armani said he would love to wear but doesn’t dare. For her, the final note was on skin-baring beaded and sequined separates .

Armani, 86, took a closing bow with Pantaleo (Leo) Dell’Orco and niece Silvana Armani, the respective heads of the men’s and women’s design offices for all of Armani’s collections -- a concrete gesture indicating future creative succession. They all wore matching navy tops and trousers, with white sneakers.

“I have to say that Silvana and Leo have been notable support for this Emporio Armani for all these years,'' Armani said.

READ MORE:Milan fashion welcomes live audience to shows for 2022 collections

Max Mara overthinks fashion

Another winter of rolling lockdowns has given Max Mara creative director Ian Griffiths a lot of time to think.