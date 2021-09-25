WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead after suicide car bomb explodes in Somali capital
At least eight people were killed in the blast, which was claimed by Al Qaeda affiliated Al Shabab terror group.
Several dead after suicide car bomb explodes in Somali capital
Security officers patrol on the site of a car-bomb attack in Mogadishu, on September 25, 2021. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 25, 2021

A suicide car bomb has killed at least seven people in Somalia's capital Mogadishu at a street junction near the president's residence, police said.

"We have confirmed that eight people most of them civilians died and seven others wounded in the car bomb blast", district police chief of Mogadishu's Hamarjajab district Mucawiye Ahmed Mudey told reporters on Saturday.

Minivan driver and eyewitness Guuled Ibrahim told Anadolu Agency, "the explosion was huge."

"After the blast occurred, there was gunfire. Minutes later, we rushed to the scene and it was horrific, with a lot of confusion," Ibrahim said.

A Reuters witness at the scene of the blast reported seeing seven cars and three rickshaws destroyed by the blast, and the whole junction covered in blood. 

RECOMMENDED

Al Shabab claims responsbility

The Al Qaeda affiliated Al Shabab terror group claimed responsibility for the blast shortly after the attack.

The same organisation was behind numerous similar attacks across the country.

READ MORE: Somalia's political wrangling raises the spectre of violence

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'