Two Koreas restore hotline despite North's missile tests
Restoration of an inter-Korean hotline comes three days after Pyongyang test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks.
This photo taken on September 30, 2021 shows South Korean Marine amphibious assault vehicles taking part in a landing exercise in Pohang. / AFP
Baba Umar
October 4, 2021

North Korea and its rival South have restored a stalled communication channel after weeks of a hiatus in a small reconciliation step, Seoul said. 

Monday's restoration of an inter-Korean hotline came three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks. 

Seoul's Unification Ministry said the liaison officials from the two Koreas exchanged messages over a cross-border communication channel on Monday morning. 

"With the restoration of the South-North communication line, the government evaluates that a foundation for recovering inter-Korean relations has been provided," the ministry said in a statement.

Missiles and military drills 

Inter-Korean communication channels have been largely dormant for more than a year. 

The two Koreas briefly resumed communications over the channels for about two weeks this summer, but North Korea later refused to exchange messages again after Seoul staged annual military drills with Washington.

North Korea has recently resumed its first missile tests in six months but still offered conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.

