Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Russia hits record daily deaths

Deaths in Russia have hit a record for the third time this month, and daily new infections once again exceeded 25,000 — a surge that comes as vaccination rates in the country remain stagnantly low and the government shuns imposing tough restrictions to stem the spread.

Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 25,110 new confirmed cases and 895 new deaths — the country's highest daily death toll in the pandemic.

The previous record, of 890 deaths, was registered on Sunday, and the one before that, of 887 deaths, occurred on Friday.

The Kremlin has said that the situation elicits concern, but still it is not considering a countrywide lockdown or any other nationwide measures.

UK reports 33,800 new cases

Britain has reported 33,869 new cases and 166 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

Hospitals may struggle to cope if there is a significant surge this winter even if broad vaccination means that deaths do not approach the same levels as last year, one of Britain's top epidemiologists Neil Ferguson said.

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in cases

Singapore's Health Ministry has reported 2,478 new cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country also reported two new deaths due to the coronavirus.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80 percent of its population has been vaccinated against the virus.

From this week, Singapore tightened some curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default.

Greece names new health chief as deaths near 15,000

Greece has named a new head to the state health watchdog that oversees the fight against the pandemic as the country's death toll neared 15,000.

The Health Ministry said the new head of the Eody agency is Theoklis Zaoutis, a former chief of the division of paediatric infectious diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

As of Monday, the virus had claimed more than 14,990 lives with an average age of 78, according to Eody.

Norway to offer vaccine booster to those aged 65 and older

Norway will soon begin to offer a third dose of vaccines to those aged 65 and older, Health Minister Bent Hoeie has said.

Beginning in late October or early November, the vaccine will be offered to those who received their second dose at least six months earlier.

"The fight against the pandemic isn't over, neither here at home nor internationally," Hoeie told a news conference.

WHO and health experts have warned rich nations against giving booster shots before sufficient number of people in poor and developing countries have been vaccinated.

India's top court orders states to pay $672 per virus death

India's top court has ordered state authorities to pay $672 (50,000 rupees) as compensation for each death, as a way to help families cope with the loss, according to its order reviewed by Reuters.

India has recorded 449,260 deaths overall, a tally experts say is a massive undercount, as millions more may have died in the vast hinterlands.

In major cities including the capital New Delhi, experts said a large number of deaths were unreported as hospitals ran out of beds and oxygen supplies.

AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorise antibody treatment

AstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first Covid-19 vaccines, has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease.

The Anglo-Swedish company said that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency authorisation for Covid-19 prevention.

If authorised, the drug would likely be limited to people with compromised immune systems who don't get sufficient protection from vaccination.

J&J seeks US clearance for vaccine booster doses

Johnson & Johnson has asked the FDA to allow extra shots of its vaccine as the US government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans.

J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorise boosters for people 18 and older who previously received the company's one-shot vaccine.

Last month, the FDA authorised booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for older Americans and other groups with heightened vulnerability.

Ukraine daily Covid-19 deaths top 300 for first time since May

The number of daily coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine topped 300 for the first time since mid-May, health ministry data has showed.

The ministry reported 317 deaths over the past 24 hours and 9,846 new infections.